Katt Williams Buys Apocalyptic Truck, Costs $200K

Katt Williams put a huge chunk of change down on an absolute beast of a vehicle ... one that's fittingly named after the end of days.

Katt recently purchased the Apocalypse Hellfire ... an eco-diesel truck with 6-wheel drive and Kevlar coating. The rims are fresh with custom purple powder, and it's got the leather interior color to match.

The "super truck" set Katt back $200K, but it's not the first time he's made a purchase like this -- he's worked with Apocalypse Manufacturing in the past, building 2 other trucks with them. We're told Katt had the Hellfire shipped out to him in California from FL.

The company sold other Apocalypse models to athletes like Aroldis Chapman and Hassan Whiteside ... and a version similar to Katt's new whip was used in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's "The Lost City."

Apocalypse recently dropped the first-ever 6-wheel Bronco to consumers, and created a commercial that brings some deja-vu to the scene ... revolving around a police chase with a certain football player.