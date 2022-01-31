Kanye West Sells Diesel Brothers a $500K Tank

Play video content HeavyDSparks

Car sales go down every day, but how often can you say you bought a tank from Kanye West???

Kanye struck a deal with the Diesel Brothers to sell them his Ripsaw EV2, and this thing's insane!

Dave 'Heavy D' Sparks tells TMZ ... the partnership between Ye and the two friends (not real brothers, BTW) started a few years back. West's team reached out to them to get some work done on his trucks, but unfortunately, the timing never lined up.

Fast forward to last October, when someone from Kanye’s team reached out once again, looking to see if they’d want to buy the Ripsaw he was trying to unload. It was a no-brainer because the waiting list to get one is around 3 years, so they rushed down to his ranch in Wyoming to pick it up.

It was reported that Kanye bought it for $500,000. 'Heavy D' wouldn’t say how much change they handed over to seal the deal … but he did say Ye gave them a sweet deal. Kanye posed with the vehicle for a GQ photoshoot back in 2020, and featured it in his “Closed on Sunday” music video.

One odd thing -- the DVD player's built into the dash. Heavy D says for whatever reason, it only plays a K-Pop music video on a loop. We don’t know if Ye is a BTS fan, but they can’t figure out how to turn it off without ripping the player out entirely.

The Diesel Brothers made it big when their YouTube videos caught the attention of Jay Leno, who brought them on his show. Since then, they’ve started their own TV show on Discovery and even kicked it with the Paul brothers recently.