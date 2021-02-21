Dodgers Top Prospect Yadier Alvarez Cops Insane $180K, 6-Wheel Ride!

Play video content Exclusive Details Apocalypse

If Dodgers prospect Yadier Alvarez ever makes it to the big leagues ... he'll be riding there in style -- 'cause the pitcher just copped a 6-wheel behemoth that's absolutely INSANE!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Alvarez -- an MLB minor leaguer who earned a $16 MILLION bonus from the Dodgers in 2015 after he defected from Cuba -- was looking for a ride similar to the whip Aroldis Chapman snagged last June.

You'll recall, the NY Yankees star closer purchased a custom, massive 6-wheeler ... and we're told after seeing it, Alvarez REALLY wanted something bigger and badder.

So, the 24-year-old reached out to the guys who made Aroldis' car -- Apocalypse Manufacturing in Fort Lauderdale, FL -- and turns out, they had just what he was looking for!!

Shop honcho Joseph Ghattas tells us they had just built an Apocalypse Hellfire ... and stored it at a local mall.

And, when they showed it to Alvarez last week ... he loved it so much -- he bought it straight out of its display!!!

Check out the footage of Alvarez shortly after he got the ride ... he was smiling ear to ear!!!

Of course, Yadier had every reason to be happy ... the vehicle is absurd -- we're told it comes with 500 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

We're also told it has a three-part Kevlar protective coating, power to all six wheels, 40-inch tires and a boatload of other bells and whistles.

In total, Ghattas says the ride was $180,000 ... but seems Alvarez was very cool with that tag -- 'cause Ghattas says he's been getting calls about people seeing the whip all over the Miami area already!!

As for Alvarez's baseball future ... despite previously being ranked as one of the best prospects in the game with a 100 MPH fastball, he's had an up-and-down minor league career, and it's unclear if he'll ever make it to The Show.