Dodgers Superstar Mookie Betts Proposes To GF Of 15 Years, She Said Yes!

A 3rd ring is on the horizon for Mookie Betts, 'cause the Dodgers superstar just popped the question to longtime GF Brianna Hammonds -- and she said yes!!!!

28-year-old Betts and Hammonds met way back in middle school ... and have been dating for 15 years. They have a 2-year-old baby girl together.

Of course, Mookie is fresh off winning a World Series ring with the Dodgers (his 2nd WS title) ... but says this is the real highlight.

"Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on MY MVP is the REAL BLESSING! I am a blessed man," Betts says.

"(Brianna) has been by my side since we were teenagers. Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover and my soon to be wife."

As for the ring ... it's a huge 7-carat rock, according to People.

And get this, Betts got an assist from his buddy C.C. Sabathia for the big moment -- the ex-MLB ace staged an awards ceremony to honor Mookie with his pitch in Foundation's 2020 Legacy Award ... but there was a huge surprise.

During his acceptance speech, Mookie revealed the real reason for the night -- he asked Brianna on stage, read her a heartfelt poem and then got on one knee!!