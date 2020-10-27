L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID Test

First the Lakers, now the Dodgers ... HAVE AN OCTOBER, LOS ANGELES!!!

The L.A. Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday -- clinching a World Series title for the first time since 1988!!!

It's the 7th World Series championship in Dodgers history.

The Dodgers battled back from a 1-0 deficit and took a 2-1 lead in the 6th inning. Mookie Betts extended the lead with a solo HR in the top of the 9th.

Final score, 3-1 ... clinching the series for L.A., 4 games to 2.

Corey Seager was named World Series MVP.

It's the first World Series title for longtime Dodgers stars like Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and company. That locker room is gonna be LITTTTTTTTT.

Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson was on hand and was going crazy when the Dodgers won. Awesome moment!

'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.

What a year. What a season. What a team.

Congratulations @Dodgers — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020 @TheVinScully

The Blue Crew had made it to the World Series in 3 of the last 4 years -- but lost to the cheating Houston Astros in 2017 and then the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

But this was L.A.'s year ... the pitching, the hitting -- even the coaching was top notch. Shout out Dave Roberts.

As we previously reported, the L.A. Lakers have postponed their victory parade until they get the all clear from L.A. City and County officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's likely the Dodgers will follow suit.