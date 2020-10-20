Cody Bellinger 'Good to Go' for World Series Despite Shoulder Pain, Dad Says

Exclusive

Good news, bad news for Dodgers fans ... Cody Bellinger says he was still in pain on Monday after dislocating his shoulder Sunday night -- but insists he's "good to go" for the World Series.

... this according to Cody's dad, Clay Bellinger.

"I talked to him a little bit after the game, he said it was really really sore," Clay tells TMZ Sports ... "It was sore yesterday."

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I just texted him a little bit ago, and he said he was good to go. [The pain] is there a little bit, but he's going to play and he's going to swing."

Cody popped out his shoulder Sunday night while celebrating his game-winning home run against the Atlanta Braves with a jumping forearm bash with teammate Kike Hernandez.

Bellinger later told reporters that a member of the Dodgers training staff popped his shoulder back in between innings and he continued to play in Game 7 of the NLCS, even catching the final out.

There are concerns about how the injury will affect his performance in the World Series, which kicks off Tuesday night -- but Clay tells us Cody is confident he'll be able to play at a high level.

Clay admits it was "kinda scary" to see the shoulder come out since Cody has dislocated it multiple times in the past ... but Cody assured his dad he'll be fine.

Clay says he told his son "No more celebrations -- at least with Kike!"

As for Clay's advice to his son heading into the big games against the Tampa Bay Rays ... Dad (who won 2 World Series titles with the Yankees in his career) says it's all simple: "Just go out and play your game."