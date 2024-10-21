SZA Says Katt Williams Told Her She Was Mentally Ill on Their Film Set

SZA got invaluable face time with Katt Williams on the set of her debut film ... he thinks she's got the "It" factor to fly over the cuckoo's nest!!

The "S.O.S" singer revealed to Kendrick Lamar in their Harper’s Bazaar magazine feature story that Katt calmed her jitters on her first-ever film, which she costars in opposite Keke Palmer.

SZA tells Kendrick she was freaking out and already planned to skip the premiere when the film releases in January -- but Katt eased her nerves.

"I met Katt Williams [on set]," SZA recalled. "He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment. He was like, 'Sa, I believe you might have some mental— ' And I was like, 'Illness?'"

And he told her you're welcome!!!

It's interesting the "Doves In The Wind" collaborators didn't discuss Katt's tactics further ... the outspoken comedian's "Club Shay Shay" interview set the landscape for the beef-filled year amongst entertainers -- including Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake!!!