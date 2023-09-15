Drake and SZA Drop 'Slime You Out' Track From 'For All the Dogs' Album

Former lovers Drake and SZA are giving fans a taste of what's to come from the album "For All The Dogs" ... with the release of their "Slime You Out" duet, a modern-day battle of the sexes!!!

Drake fired off the new song on Friday ... which opens with him scolding women for lacking direction in their lives before belting out all the high notes about being in a low place with his lover.

SZA gets passed the baton midway through the track and holds her own for the women before Drake closes the track with sing-songy rap.

The two megastars have a bit of a testy past ... their dating history was made public after Drake leaked the info on his 2020 "Mr. Right Now" collab with 21 Savage, jeopardizing their potential working relationship ... but it's water under the bridge now!!!

Drake went with a snap of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for the cover art, which he touched on in his bars ... "I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made."