SZA Gets a Surprise Visit from Ice Spice During NYC Show

SZA Spicing Up Her NYC Performance ... With Ice Spice!!!!

9/9/2023 6:14 AM PT
SZA added a little spice to her NYC concert Friday night ... bringing out none other than Ice Spice herself to work the fans up into a frenzy.

The Grammy-winning singer was performing onstage at the Brooklyn Navy Yard last evening when she was told a surprise visitor was nearby. She then ushered out the orange-haired rapper, causing the crowd to go wild.

Check out this video posted on X ... Spice prances over to SZA for some girl time, and the two just have a blast together. Spice twirls around while fixing her hair and taking a selfie.

SZA heaps praise onto Spice and bows down to her. Spice strikes a few sexy poses and shares some laughs with SZA, before leaving the stage.

As you know, both entertainers are hugely popular so seeing them together onstage was a real treat for the audience.

And, in case you forgot, Taylor Swift recently brought out Ice Spice to perform their song "Karma" during a performance in New Jersey.

