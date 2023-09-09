SZA Gets a Surprise Visit from Ice Spice During NYC Show

Play video content

SZA added a little spice to her NYC concert Friday night ... bringing out none other than Ice Spice herself to work the fans up into a frenzy.

The Grammy-winning singer was performing onstage at the Brooklyn Navy Yard last evening when she was told a surprise visitor was nearby. She then ushered out the orange-haired rapper, causing the crowd to go wild.

Check out this video posted on X ... Spice prances over to SZA for some girl time, and the two just have a blast together. Spice twirls around while fixing her hair and taking a selfie.

Saweetie & Ice Spice at SZA’s show in New York 😍 pic.twitter.com/fsrqV09ZPo — BIG ICY ❄️ (@IcyGrlUpdates) September 9, 2023 @IcyGrlUpdates

SZA heaps praise onto Spice and bows down to her. Spice strikes a few sexy poses and shares some laughs with SZA, before leaving the stage.

As you know, both entertainers are hugely popular so seeing them together onstage was a real treat for the audience.

Play video content Tik Tok/@concertok