Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Keep Vegas Party Going for Pissed 'Lovers & Friends' Fans

Snoop Dogg & T-Pain Show Out for Pissed 'Lovers & Friends' Goers ... Fans Ask What Wind?!?

KEEPING THE PARTY GOING
TikTok / @jessicavach

Snoop Dogg and T-Pain are doing their part to keep the peace on the Vegas Strip by giving throngs of pissed-off fans something to cheer about after the "Lovers & Friends" festival was canceled last minute.

The duo put on an impromptu show Saturday afternoon at the Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World ... where everyone was bummed the hell out earlier in the day.

T-Pain's dance moves -- including some serious crip walking -- and Snoop MC'ing lightened spirits and got some folks to loosen up after severe disappointment.

As we reported, producers pulled the plug late Friday night on the highly anticipated festival ... due to the threat of 60 mph wind gusts.

_the Lineup_Lovers and friends_

Here's the thing though, many fans had already flown or driven to Las Vegas for the concert -- expecting to see not only Snoop and T-Pain, but also Janet Jackson, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and many more.

CANCELED FOR THIS???
Tik Tok / @kanani_hope

As those expected high winds never started whipping through the desert city, the fans got more and more irritated, with many posting videos of the non-existent wind storm.

Luckily, Snoop and T-Pain were among the artists who remained in town after the cancelation, and did their best to keep folks entertained.

TO ALL LOVERS AND FRIENDS
TMZ.com

Similarly, Usher got onstage Friday night at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort and Casino ... offering a small consolation for those who were crushed by the festival fail -- which won't be rescheduled, btw. It's just better luck next year!

Lovers and Friends Tweets

While everyone's getting refunds on their concert tickets ... the same can't be said for their airfare and hotels. Hey, at least they can win it back by gambling!!

Everyone wins in Vegas, right? 😂 😭

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later