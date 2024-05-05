Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Keep Vegas Party Going for Pissed 'Lovers & Friends' Fans

Play video content TikTok / @jessicavach

Snoop Dogg and T-Pain are doing their part to keep the peace on the Vegas Strip by giving throngs of pissed-off fans something to cheer about after the "Lovers & Friends" festival was canceled last minute.

The duo put on an impromptu show Saturday afternoon at the Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World ... where everyone was bummed the hell out earlier in the day.

T-Pain's dance moves -- including some serious crip walking -- and Snoop MC'ing lightened spirits and got some folks to loosen up after severe disappointment.

As we reported, producers pulled the plug late Friday night on the highly anticipated festival ... due to the threat of 60 mph wind gusts.

Here's the thing though, many fans had already flown or driven to Las Vegas for the concert -- expecting to see not only Snoop and T-Pain, but also Janet Jackson, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and many more.

Play video content Tik Tok / @kanani_hope

As those expected high winds never started whipping through the desert city, the fans got more and more irritated, with many posting videos of the non-existent wind storm.

Thousands of music fans who came to Las Vegas for the canceled Lovers & Friends Festival made their way to Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World on Saturday. Snoop Dogg and T-pain kept the party going with live performances.

More: https://t.co/umFA4lYITB pic.twitter.com/okJ1hEOQkd — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) May 5, 2024 @News3LV

Luckily, Snoop and T-Pain were among the artists who remained in town after the cancelation, and did their best to keep folks entertained.

Play video content TMZ.com

Similarly, Usher got onstage Friday night at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort and Casino ... offering a small consolation for those who were crushed by the festival fail -- which won't be rescheduled, btw. It's just better luck next year!

While everyone's getting refunds on their concert tickets ... the same can't be said for their airfare and hotels. Hey, at least they can win it back by gambling!!