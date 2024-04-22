T-Pain Vows Vengeance On Hit-and-Run Driver in Atlanta Accident
So much for Sunday Funday ... T-Pain's weekend came to a crashing end in Atlanta, when a speeding driver severely rear-ended the Auto-Tune Don's vehicle, and fled the scene without a word!!!
A calm yet irritated T-Pain went live from the scene of the accident and pointed out a very valuable clue for police ... the driver had left their bumper in the street, and it was only a matter of time before they matched the silver Chevy with the missing part.
Turns out he was right ... T-Pain posted an update, letting fans know the driver had been caught, and gauging by his use of the 😈 emoji, he plans on showing the guy no mercy.
He says the principle of the driver not stopping to check on their well-being is what got him hot, although it appeared his own personal driver was headed to the hospital for medical attention.
The crash forced T-Pain to alter his packed itinerary but something tells us he'll make up for it in legal justice.