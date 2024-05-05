Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Hit Arcade Event for Miami F1

Call Rihanna the queen of speed, at least for this weekend, because she and A$AP Rocky are holding court down in Miami as the city is packed with celebs in town for the F1 Grand Prix.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hitting the arcade at the Puma X Asap Rocky pop-up at the Miami GP.



🎥Highsnobiety pic.twitter.com/sdV1gJzFWQ — 𝕵𝖆𝖘 (@ririnavybih) May 5, 2024 @ririnavybih

The celeb couple hosted an event Saturday night for Puma ... the athletic gear co. they both rep. The festivities included a stop in a huge arcade, complete with racing simulators and VR goggles ... which A$AP slipped on as RiRi watched.

While A$AP rocked a custom Puma helmet during the event, Rihanna was flaunting her new pink hairdo.

Both Rihanna and A$AP have deals with PUMA, and his is geared specifically toward the company's F1 collection ... so makes sense they're front and center in the 305.

Asap Rocky in the club with Flavor Flav in Miami pic.twitter.com/XG8wf9ka1F — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 5, 2024 @2Cool2Blog

A$AP kept the party going late into the night when he hit up E11EVEN Miami for an appearance, sharing the stage with Flavor Flav -- but looks like Rihanna decided to call it an early night as she was nowhere to be seen.