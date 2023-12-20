SZA, YG, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q Turn Out For TDE Christmas 2023

Play video content BACKGRID

Top Dawg Entertainment threw its annual Christmas ... marking yet another holiday hit for the community that birthed the rap music powerhouse.

As they've done for the past 10 years, TDE talent put on a concert and toy drive at the Nickerson Garden Apartments in Watts, California Tuesday ... SZA, who had a HUGE year thanks to her "S.O.S." album performed several cuts for those in attendance.

The "Snooze" writer reunited with her labelmate Ab-Soul, who also performed, as did ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Zacari and their invited guest 310Babii.

Jay Rock and YG dominated the headlining set ... and also hung out beforehand, giving fans plenty of photo ops.

TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith was spotted connecting with the people and artists. The event is slated to continue Wednesday in Compton, where they'll set up a job fair, offer free barber services and dole out hundreds of gifts to kids.