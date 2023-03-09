YG Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Travis Scott, Offset, Saweetie and Mustard

Play video content Instagram / @tyga

YG had his famous rap friends dress to the nines in red, his favorite color, as he celebrated his 33rd birthday last night ... and had no issues dancing the night away.

The 4Hunnid CEO was surrounded by the likes of Offset, Travis Scott, Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign inside an undisclosed location in West Hollywood.

The guest list was deep with celebs ... Diddy's sons Christian and Justin Combs, A$AP Ferg, BIA, Nardo Wick, 'Power' actor Kris D. Lofton, "Snowfall" actor Quincy Chad, Pusharod, Lenny S., former NFL star Todd Gurley II and Saweetie, who's been spotted with YG more frequently as of late.

Tyga captured video of YG cutting up on the dance floor to Snoop Dogg and Tha Eastsidaz's classic "I Luv It" track while his 4Hunnid chain swung like an anchor around his neck ... and fans should get used to seeing them together again.