Eminem Announces 'Death of Slim Shady' Album For Summer 2024

Eminem is saying goodbye to the alter-ego that made him a megastar -- he's proclaiming his next project will put Slim Shady in a coffin, and he's making a mini-movie to hammer home the point!!!

50 Cent makes a cameo in Em's rollout for his 12th album ... a mock "Unsolved Mysteries" news broadcast probes the suspicious murder of Slim, who appears to have been offed by a knife through the chest.

Eminem also includes himself in the clip and the album -- fully titled "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" -- his first new project in over 4 years.

Slim Shady's lyrics have historically been controversial with themes of misogyny, homophobia and various insults to celebs ... so, it'll be interesting to see how far Em pushes the envelope these days.

Perhaps it'll set the stage for him to bury his feud with Benzino after several decades ... Em's longtime nemesis recently told TMZ Hip Hop he's willing to shake his hand and walk away ... after he trounces him in a battle!!!

Em's not exactly hiding but might be too busy for all that ... the Detroit Lions had him in the mix to welcome the rookies Thursday at the NFL Draft.