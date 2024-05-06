Akademiks Says Kendrick Lamar Is Winning, But Drake Still Alive in Rap Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's historic battle is over, with K. Dot emerging victorious, so says a large consensus of the hip-hop community -- but DJ Akademiks says a comeback is still possible.

The #1 rap media maven joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," and explained why he doesn't feel Drake bowed out, or exited stage left ... despite that being the takeaway many spectators got from his latest track "The Heart Part 6."

Ak agrees with the majority, though, that Kendrick has the edge -- but he saluted Drake for responding to the pedophile allegations Kendrick made against him in "Not Like Us."

However, he disagrees either megastar is done cranking out diss tracks, because ... he says neither of 'em has delivered a KO blow yet. 🥊

The way Ak's been calling the fight, both are evenly keeled in rapping skillsets and hit records will ultimately decide the winner since both camps' fanbases can't be swayed.

Ak is proudly Team Drake himself but can't help but give credit where it's due -- Kendrick's "Not Like Us" has all the makings of a West Coast anthem, global smash ... even with the pedo cracks Drake vehemently denied.

It's Mustard on the beat, though, and while Ak knows Drake's playing catch up to Dot ... he's also confident "The Heart Part 6" won't be the last we hear from Drake in this battle.

There's no doubt Kendrick's racking up the victory votes, and even besting Drake in the streaming world -- which is typically where Drizzy dominates.