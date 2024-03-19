Dr. Dre Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Snoop Dogg & Eminem Join

Dr. Dre was enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week -- something some of his best buds in the music biz made sure to attend ... including Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

The legendary producer -- who's had a storied career in and out of hip hop, having touched so many facets of the genre and the music industry at large -- got his very own star cemented into the ground Tuesday in an awesome ceremony that was packed with celebs.

In addition to SD and Slim Shady, lots of other titans in rap showed up to pay their respects for the Doc -- including Big Boi, Jimmy Iovine, 50 Cent, Kurupt and lots of others too.

It looks like a handful of them even shared some kind words for Dre ... and rightly so -- the guy has helped launch the careers of so many veterans in the game, so a lot of people owe much of their fame and fortunes to him. Dude's been finding talent for literally decades.

Just a refresher on some of the albums Dre has produced throughout his career -- in case you weren't already aware of what he's done. DD's worked on classics like "The Chronic," "2001," "The Slim Shady LP," "California Love," "Murder Was the Case," "Doggystyle," and countless others.

Dre is a highly decorated artist too -- he's been nominated for Grammys dozens of times over the years ... and has won 7 times, not to mention a Lifetime Achievement Award with the N.W.A.

We talked to Dre's son Curtis Young after the WOF ceremony, and he explained why he thought his dad was more than worthy to be recognized -- and he makes good points.

All in all, he's considered one of the best music producers of all time ... so it was probably about time he got his star, and his flowers. He received both on Tuesday ... it's Dre day.