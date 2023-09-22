Dr. Dre's Son Tyler Young Prepping for First Euro EDM Gig

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Tyler Young hails from rap royalty -- being Dr. Dre's son and all -- but he's out to make his own legacy ... not in hip hop, but in EDM!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tyler, and his collaborator RMN, live and direct from Scotland ahead of his first-ever gig in Europe.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tyler tells us he 1000% grew up with his famous father blasting rap and G-funk all day and night, and while he developed an ear for EDM in his teens ... he says his apple didn't fall that far from the tree. He notes his dad started out deejaying electro music with World Class Wreckin' Cru.

Tyler says he embarked on his producing career several years ago and began dabbling in DJing when he met RMN, a 30-year vet on the scene and began sending him tracks, birthing their partnership.

This weekend, those partners are taking their act to Scotland for shows in Aberdeen and newly renovated Aura nightclub in Dundee.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tyler says he's got the support of his family but knows he's gonna be the trailblazer in this particular musical adventure.