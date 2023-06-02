Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Postponing 'Doggystyle' Concert for Writers' Strike

Play video content Instagram / @snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre don't think their upcoming "Doggystyle" 30th anniversary will be any fun if their homies involved in the Writers Guild of America strike can't get their piece -- so they're moving the date!!!

Like we previously told you, the hip hop legends announced they're taking over the Hollywood Bowl on June 27-28, but on Friday, Snoop announced the new dates as October 20 and 21 ... with the first one being his 52nd C-Day!!!

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop the "Doggystyle" anniversary is designed to be a joyful celebration of the 1993 classic album, and conducting it while having a considerable portion of the creative community in turmoil just didn't sit right with Snoop and Dre.

Snoop has been especially passionate about the issue ... likening Hollywood's paltry conditions to the low payouts artists receive through their existing recording contracts.

The WGA is currently on its 5th week of striking -- with further public support from Lil Wayne and Flavor Flav -- but they've made it clear a negotiation with the Director's Guild of America won't get them instantly off the picket lines.

We're also told Snoop and Dre are in the process of rolling out lunch orders for the striking writers ... so stay tuned for more updates!!!