Flavor Flav Brings Good Music and Food to Support Striking WGA Writers

Flavor Flav is making sure Hollywood writers feel his support during the ongoing WGA strike by putting on a show for protesters outside Warner Bros. studios.

Flav pulled up Thursday in Burbank, and was full of good vibes ... delivering some words of encouragement for those on the picket line, telling them, "[I'm] glad to be here, glad to support. I got ya'll back."

As you know, Writers Guild of America members and their allies have been on the ground picketing at the major studios for weeks ... demanding fair pay and protections against AI.

Several other celebs have joined in the fight and shown their support, and Flav is yet another.

The rapper and reality TV legend was joined by other famous faces including Jason Sudeikis and his "Ted Lasso" team ... and Quinta Brunson and the folks behind her hit series "Abbott Elementary".

Flav didn't come empty-handed. We're told, he brought 25 Prince Street pizzas, 100 burgers from Irv's Burgers, and Liquid Death Water.