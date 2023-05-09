Imagine Dragons Performs Acoustic Concert For Striking Writers Outside Netflix

Play video content TMZ.com

Here's Imagine Dragons showing support for striking writers in Hollywood ... bringing a guitar, microphone and speaker up to the picket line and performing some of the band's biggest hits.

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds and guitarist Wayne Sermon provided some entertainment Tuesday outside Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles ... where writers are continuing their strike.

Dan and Wayne brought a couple speakers and a couple microphones with them for an acoustic concert of sorts ... performing Imagine Dragons hits like "Radioactive" and "Whatever It Takes."

The Writers Guild of America members surrounded the band as they performed from a bench on the sidewalk ... chanting "Imagine" and "Dragons" and even singing along to some parts.

Play video content TMZ.com

After the mini-concert, Dan told us why he supports the writers' strike ... saying writers deserve to be better compensated for creating and driving so much of the entertainment coming out of Hollywood.

Play video content 5/5/23 Storyful

We've seen Pete Davidson and TV's late-night talk show hosts support the striking writers recently, dropping off pizza boxes and footing the bill for food trucks ... and last week there was a live mariachi band outside Netflix HQ.