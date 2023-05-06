'Meet The Fockers' Writer Jim Herzfeld Says AI Can't Write Hollywood Scripts

Play video content TMZ.com

Screenwriter Jim Herzfeld, famous for his work on "Meet the Fockers" and "Meet the Parents," doesn't think a computer can replace him in Hollywood ... he says AI jokes suck.

We got Jim in the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA asked him how artificial intelligence is affecting the writers' strike.

Jim, one of the most prolific writers on strike, sounds pretty confident he's not about to be replaced by ChatGPT ... but he still wants to see guardrails in place so none of the more than 11,000 film and TV writers on strike have their livelihoods negatively impacted by the emerging technology.

As a veteran writer, Jim remembers the last strike in 2007-08, when the internet was a huge issue, and he sees parallels between the way studios approached yesterday's tech and today's AI.

Jim says AI doesn't have the heart or soul of a human, therefore computers can't tell stories the way Hollywood writers can ... so listen for his "Meet The Fockers" joke, because it's a prime example of the limits he sees with AI.