Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drew Barrymore Drops Out As Host For MTV Movie & TV Awards Due To Writers' Strike

Drew Barrymore I Refuse To Host MTV Award Show ... I Support Writers' Strike!!!

5/4/2023 11:19 AM PT
drew barrymore
TMZ.com

Drew Barrymore is going on strike ... she's backing out from hosting duties for the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards to show solidarity with the writers fighting for better pay.

The actress was supposed to host this weekend's award show, but announced Thursday she was pulling out.

Drew explained her decision in a statement to Deadline, saying ... "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike.

WGA Strike Picket Lines
Launch Gallery
WGA Strike Picket Lines Launch Gallery
Getty

She continues ... "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

5/2/23
WRITERS WALK OUT
TMZ.com

As you know ... the Writers Guild of America started striking earlier this week, with writers going up against major studios for a bigger slice of the pie.

Drew's set to host next year's award show, and Deadline reports MTV is not going to replace her this weekend, instead opting to go without a host this year due to the strike.

MTV Movie Awards Best Moments
Launch Gallery
Top Moments At The MTV Movie Awards Launch Gallery
Getty

The producers who put on the MTV Movie & TV Awards also sent a statement to Deadline, saying ... "We understand and deeply respect her decision. She's a legend – as a host and a fan – and we are excited to welcome her back in 2024."

See ya next May, Drew.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later