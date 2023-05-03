Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Extending Pay for Staff Amid Writers Strike

5/3/2023 10:10 AM PT
Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers
Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers' late night talk employees won't be left high and dry during the writers' strike -- as one of Jimmy's staffers claimed -- as the network will cover their pay ... for the time being, at least.

NBC will now be paying staffers through the end of next week -- 1 more than originally reported. Both talk show hosts will be footing the bill one week further, too.

Employees for both shows will also reportedly have their healthcare benefits extended through September ... and the additional payout from Seth and Jimmy is similar to what they did for their workers during the pandemic. Deadline first reported the big development at NBC.

As we reported, Jimmy caught some flak Tuesday after tweets from 'Tonight Show' staffer Sarah Kobos went viral ... as she claimed Jimmy "wasn't even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won't get paid after this week."

Sarah said she was irked by a Met Gala interview where Jimmy said he fully supported his striking writers.

While NBC's move to extend pay will quiet some of the anger, for now ... but expect more tension the longer the strike continues, especially because it's not only writers impacted by the work stoppage.

