Rob Lowe Joins His Son In Writers' Strike Outside Paramount Studios

Play video content TMZ.com

Rob Lowe is not only showing the WGA his support during the writers' strike, but he's got his son's back, too -- picketing together outside Paramount and joining thousands of writers across the country to fight for fair wages.

Rob and his son John Owen were out in Hollywood Tuesday as the big strike went into effect, echoing the thoughts of many that film and TV writers are a true backbone in all content today.

The actor tells us he's extremely proud of his son for fighting alongside his colleagues, especially early on in his career -- for those unaware, John Owen and Rob are cocreators on Netflix's "Unstable," and the 28-year-old wrote on 33 episodes of his dad's series, "9-1-1: Lone Star."

Play video content TMZ.com

John Owen sends the love right back to his pops, too ... saying he's thrilled to have his support -- but couldn't help but get a great joke in about Rob's priorities.

Play video content TMZ.com

BTW -- Natasha Lyonne was outside Paramount, too ... and she made it a point that writing great projects really takes a village, and she thinks serious change is a necessity for getting the industry back to where it needs to be.

Play video content TMZ.com