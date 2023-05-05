Pete Davidson, Late-Night Hosts and More Keep Writers' Strike Going Strong

Turns out, the picket lines full of WGA members aren't exactly such a bad place to be, as protesters are getting treated to live music and tons of free grub ... thanks to some pretty big names.

Friday marks the 4th day since the union voted to suspend all work, with members -- and even pre-WGA folks -- striking outside Disney, Paramount, Warner Brothers, Netflix, and other major studios.

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023 @_elkue

One of the many celebs showing their support was 'SNL' alum Pete Davidson ... who pulled up to a strike in New York with boxes of pizza -- a sweet essential for those marching for hours on end.

On the West Coast, peeps striking outside Paramount and Netflix were greeted by a waffle food truck -- courtesy of the 'Late-Night' gang ... AKA Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver. Best part? The food was free!

Turns out, Kimmel's assistant put in the call on behalf of his talk show brothers, ordering food for 600 people ... the truck owner says he even gave them a discount to rent it out!

Netflix even had a live mariachi band out front, too ... pretty rad!

Writer, actress, and producer Mindy Kaling was also at the Paramount lot, joining those asking execs to give a fair, living wage to the thousands that believe they've been cheated in the era of streaming and AI.