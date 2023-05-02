Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Celebrating 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary at Hollywood Bowl

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are taking a classical approach to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1993 classic album "Doggystyle" ... with a pair of summer blowout shows backed by a live orchestra!

On Tuesday, Snoop and Billboard let the cat outta the bag that the "Doggystyle" concert was added to the Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 concert lineup for both June 27-28.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dre will helm the show's production and ReCollective Orchestra, led by conductor Derrick Hodge, will provide the beats, sounds, and strings, of course.

Three decades later, "Doggystyle" remains a popular draw ... especially in recent weeks, with Snoop returning the Death Row catalog to streaming services after more than a year of inactivity.

Suge Knight recently claimed to TMZ Hip Hop that Dre's involvement in the project was a farce ... but all other involved parties say the incarcerated exec is all cap.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify album.

Snoop and Dre are also said to be working on their new album "Missionary," the slick-tongued follow-up to "Doggystyle" which aims to be released later this year and opens the doors for music to be previewed inside the Hollywood Bowl.