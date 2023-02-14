Snoop Dogg Returns Death Row Catalog Online Via TikTok's SoundOn

Snoop Dogg's lockout of Death Row Records' catalog on streaming services is finally over -- Tha Doggfather's linked with TikTok's new music arm, SoundOn.

The exclusive welcome party will extend throughout the week on TikTok ... before the legendary rap tunes return to traditional digital streaming platforms.

Snoop removed the Death Row catalog from streaming in March 2022 ... and at the time, outlined a plan to have the music live on in its own metaverse within a full-functioning app.

Those plans appeared to have since fizzled. Dr. Dre recently threw a party to celebrate his own debut album, "The Chronic," returning to streaming and its original label home of Interscope.

To compensate for the lulls, Snoop and TikTok went halfsies on a custom Death Row playlist ... because not a day goes by without someone asking him to restore the catalog online.

"As the Super Bowl rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people. I reached out to the folks at TikTok to make more history ... enjoy ya'll."

