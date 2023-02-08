Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott Star in Early Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl commercials can no longer be contained for just the big game, and several high-profile rappers -- Diddy, Snoop Dogg and Jack Harlow to name a few -- have all been getting the bag with multi-million dollar TV spots!!!

Diddy's mogul status is the basis for his Uber Eats ad, where the Bad Boy Records CEO looks for the perfect jingle from remixed hits ... and well-placed randomness from Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, Ylvis and Haddaway!!!

Not to be outdone, Snoop assumes yet another brand ambassador role with Skechers Slip-In in his spot alongside Martha Stewart, Howie Long and Tony Romo.

The colorful commercial loops Snoop's classic hit “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” as Tha Doggfather walks through his various elements ... walking red carpets, rocking concerts and cruising through L.A. on a beach cruiser!!!

Jack and Missy Elliott have been teasing a Doritos commercial (and collaboration) for weeks now and dropped new content Wednesday. It's a hypothetical look into Jack's career if he adopted the chip into his stage act ... to hilarious results.

The newest clip costars Sway Calloway and Kelly Jackson from "Sway In The Morning" ... as well as a mic-dropping cameo from Sir Elton John.