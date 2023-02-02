Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Tease New Music After all-Nighter in the Studio

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are re-sparking their synergy -- the 420 warriors are feeling good about their finished product after a long night in the studio.

Both rappers posted pics inside Snoop's compound ... J's were blazing, naturally, and their IG captions also hinted they were working on a sequel to their 2012 stoner flick "Mac & Devin Go to High School."

The film not only helped jumpstart Snoop and Wiz's budding friendship, but also birthed their smash hit "Young, Wild & Free" ... which also featured Bruno Mars.

We hear there are no official plans for a new project, but in his post, Snoop says something will be dropping in summer. No shock, when these 2 get together there's always a good buzz.

Wiz actually pulled an all-nighter at Snoop's studio, causing him to shuffle his gym schedule a bit ... but he appears to be getting back to his regularly scheduled program as we speak!!!

Wiz is currently finishing up his next solo album, "Wizzlemania" but recently complained about collaborators taking too long sending their verses.