Usher, Floyd Mayweather and Chris Brown Skate at Dr. Dre's 'Chronic' Party

Dr. Dre and Interscope Records are marking the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" by recreating the roller rink hysteria from back in the day when the album first dropped!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got video from the star-studded party at the Hollywood Palladium ... which partnered with Usher to host a pop-up of the world-famous Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, and the "Confessions" singer proceeded to cut the rink in his custom glow-in-the-dark skates!!!

Not to be outdone, Floyd Mayweather showed how his fancy boxing footwork translates to wheels ... as did Chris Brown, DaniLeigh, Mike Epps, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor and many more.

We're told Dre didn't skate but chatted it up with execs from Interscope and Power 106 while DJ Battlecat and Bryan-Michael Cox mixed 'Chronic' tracks in their overall sets.

'Chronic' music vids such as "Let Me Ride" and "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang" also played on the monitors while Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, MGK and Megan Fox, Jason Lee and Drumma Boy filled up the celeb-packed crowd.

This year, however, Dre's not only basking in his old glory ... he's dropping an album titled "Casablanco" with longtime collaborator Marsha Ambriousus and has also been in the studio with Snoop Dogg and Eminem for more musical developments.