Dr. Dre, Eminem & Snoop Dogg Hit The Studio, New 'Chronic' Coming Soon?!

Snoop Dogg recently hinted at reuniting in the studio with Dr. Dre, a myth-turned-moment thanks to Eminem’s latest social media post.

On Monday, Slim Shady dropped a photo of himself wedged between the two “G Thang” legends in the studio captioning the pic … “just a few bros.. hangin out.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The trio’s shared hip hop history ranges from the legendary Up In Smoke Tour to performing at this past Super Bowl and fans excitedly wondered what the session will produce … and if it’ll actually see the light of day.

Em’s been pretty active these few weeks … releasing the 2nd installment of his “Curtain Call” greatest hits, which featured a new collaboration with Snoop as well as some familiar gems.

Snoop has also been active … passing out Death Row chains to the likes of Jamie Foxx and producer Benny Blanco while teasing his latest work inside Dr. Dre’s office.

It's Dre who's actually due for a new batch of music. He released a collection of unreleased music for the "Grand Theft Auto" video game franchise in February but him being the constant in these studio sessions strongly suggests the music is going into his own solo project.

P.S. The Death Row albums still aren’t on streaming services … a void Snoop has been largely mum about all year.