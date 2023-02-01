Dr. Dre's 'Chronic' Back On Streaming After Snoop Dogg Removal

Dr. Dre's groundbreaking rap masterpiece, "The Chronic" is back on streaming services after Snoop Dogg pulled it, and all Death Row albums, last year ... a fitting tribute for its 30th anniversary!!!

The pioneering gangsta rap project celebrated the milestone back in December, and it's put Dre back in cahoots with some day-one execs. He says, “I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records."

He added, "Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

Upon its release, "The Chronic" jump-started the careers of Snoop, Tha Dogg Pound and Lady of Rage ... and officially marked the dawn of Suge Knight and Death Row's success in the music biz.

In 2019, the Library of Congress deemed the album as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and stored the album in the National Recording Registry.

Dre and Snoop also performed the album's lead single "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" during last year's now iconic Super Bowl LVI halftime show ... proving the music has longevity like no other!!!

Play video content