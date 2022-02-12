Suge Knight's Son Happy Snoop Dogg Bought Death Row Records
Suge Knight Son Glad Snoop Bought Death Row ... My Dad's Not Mad Either
2/12/2022 12:20 AM PT
Suge Knight's son thinks Snoop Dogg's purchase of Death Row Records is a victory for West Coast rap ... and says there's no bad blood coming from his old man.
Suge Jacob Knight tells TMZ ... he's happy just like lots of folks in Cali that Snoop is taking over Death Row, because it's time the West Coast starts winning again after losing icons like Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant.
As we reported ... Snoop just became the top dog at Death Row Records, the label that launched his career nearly 3 decades ago.
Snoop bought Death Row from Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group ... and Jacob tells us he previously pitched execs there on a rebrand, and he thinks the Doggfather is the right guy to carry the torch.
While some folks reacted to the purchase by theorizing Suge will be enraged, his son says that's simply not the case. He says everything's kosher between Suge and Snoop, despite the widespread belief the two are on the outs.
Jacob says his dad just wants to see Death Row Records endure ... and believes there's lots of undiscovered talent in L.A. that might get a shot at the label under Snoop's guidance.