Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg just became the top dog at Death Row Records ... 'cause he now owns the record label that launched his career nearly 30 years ago.

The Doggfather scooped up Death Row from Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group. No word on how much he paid for the legendary label, but it's been passed around a bit since going into bankruptcy in 2006.

Remember, label co-founder Suge Knight is serving 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Anyhow, Snoop's homecoming purchase is a great way for him to celebrate the release of his latest album, B.O.D.R., on Friday. Not to mention ... he's got the Super Bowl Halftime show coming up with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop says, "I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members," Snoop said.

Death Row released Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" in 1992 -- which heavily featured Snoop -- and then in 1993 it released his debut solo record, "Doggystyle."