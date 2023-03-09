TV Meteorologist Uses Snoop Dogg's Lyrics in Weather Report, Rapper Gives Him Props

Play video content TikTok / @weathermanadam / CW39

A Texas meteorologist used Snoop Dogg's lyrics to serve up a TV weather report ... and he won major props from the hip hop legend himself!

Adam Krueger accepted a challenge from one of his fans on TikTok to intertwine the words to Snoop's first solo single, "Who Am I?(What's My Name?)," in his forecast at CW39 in Houston.

Check out the vid -- as he assures viewers it's gonna be a nice day in the Houston area, he drops some bars from the Dogg -- "From the depths of the sea, to the back of the block."

BTW ... major coincidence. Snoop's lyrics are super similar to the first local anchor ever --Jerry Dunphy -- who opened his newscast with ... "From the desert to the sea, to all of Southern California, a good evening."

Back to Krueger -- he mixed it up a bit by voicing the title to a different Snoop song -- "Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat" -- which also featured Dr. Dre. "We’re gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, 'it’s like that, rat tat tat tat.'"

Snoop apparently watched the video and was so impressed that he reposted the clip on his Instagram page.

Others on social media also gave Krueger props. One person said, "Man I absolutely love this! As stressful as the world may be the weatherman is sneaking SNOOP lyrics into the forecast!!!!"

Play video content TikTok / @weathermanadam / CW39