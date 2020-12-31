Meteorologist Warns If You Eat Icicles, You're Eating Poop

Play video content @weather_katie / TikTok

Take a seat kids (some adults too) ... we've got bad news about those icicles you've been sucking on every winter, and this won't go down easy.

Actually, Iowa meteorologist Katie Nickolaou is the real party pooper here, because after seeing social media clips of folks chomping on icicles ... she had to speak up.

Katie, who works at KMEG in Sioux City, Iowa, is imploring people to break their icicle habit ... unless, of course, they're into eating bird poop. Check out her very scientific, and stomach-turning, explanation of the frozen treat.

The good news for Katie is her advice is spreading pretty quickly, courtesy of TikTok and Twitter.