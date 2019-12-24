'Bachelor' star Dean Michael Unglert In Hospital After Swiss Alps Ski Accident

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Dean Michael Unglert got his Christmas miracle ... he wasn't more seriously injured during a Swiss Alps ski accident.

Talk about a glass half full ... Dean suffered a dislocated hip and fractured femur and he had 4 screws and a plate implanted in his leg.

Play video content

Dean said afterward, "All my life I’ve dreamt about skiing the Swiss Alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. today, however, was not my day. i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland."

He says he was laying on the mountain injured for an hour before he was able to flag someone down for help. But, once rescuers spotted him, he was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour.