'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Dean and Caelynn Hit Up Tattoo Parlor

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have taken their show on the road but one thing's noticeably missing ... his porn mustache!!!

Oh yeah ... SPOILER ALERT!!!

We got pics of Dean and Caelynn hanging earlier this week at The Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor in WeHo. We're told Dean wanted to add a couple more tats ... including one on his calf of a man with a parachute. The other tat was going on his back, but we don't know what image he picked.

While Dean appeared stoked about the idea ... Caelynn looked less than interested. Witnesses tell us their interaction was kinda tense, but maybe she just hates his ink choices. In any event, the bigger story here is ... NO ROCK on Caelynn's hand!!! So, while the 'BiP' drama king and queen have kept their relationship going ... there's no engagement. Yet.

Sorry ... that deserved another SPOILER ALERT.

But, let's be honest ... most 'BiP' fans probs only wanna know why in the world Dean got rid of his classic 'stache. You'll recall he arrived on the show late but quickly got everyone's attention with his new look. Caelynn admitted on the show she wasn't a fan of his facial hair.

Guess we know who won that battle.

At least it appears she's -- finally!!! -- gotten past the whole Blake drama. True 'BiP' fans know all too well how she spilled the Blake tea to everyone and their mama.