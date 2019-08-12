Mike Fleiss Paid Estranged Wife $10 Mil and She Took the Kid and Has Gone Silent

... But She Took Kid Out of State and Has Gone Silent

Exclusive Getty

"Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss THOUGHT he settled his divorce case with wife Laura Kaeppeler, but turns out it's still raging because Mike paid her $10 mil, she took the kid out of state and she's not communicating with him.

TMZ broke the story ... Mike and Laura settled their divorce case late last month ... he agreed to pay her $10 million, they agreed to 50/50 joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Ben, and she agreed to drop her domestic violence restraining request against him.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Mike paid her the cash, and on August 4 she left for Hawaii and went radio silent. He has tried to communicate with her, to no avail. He has not been able to see or speak with Ben since she left.

According to the agreement, Laura is allowed to live in Hawaii, but she has certain obligations. She's supposed to meet with renowned psychologist Stan Katz to figure out effective co-parenting, but according to the legal docs she has not set up an appointment to meet with him.

Fleiss planned to fly to Hawaii August 13, which is when he's entitled to get Ben for custodial time, but he's now in the dark because she won't communicate with him.

Fleiss' lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, has filed papers to get some action from the judge, but the hearing was set for late September. We're told they're hopeful they can work things out with Kaeppler -- especially a co-parenting plan -- but it seems that may not happen easily.