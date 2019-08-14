Gigi Hadid and 'Bachelorette' Star Tyler C Do NYC Date Night
8/14/2019 7:59 AM PT
Gigi Hadid and 'Bachelorette' star Tyler C are not hiding from anyone -- they went on another date, and her smile says she's lovin' it.
Gigi and Tyler were out Tuesday night in NYC. They hit up Justin Theroux's brand new bar, Ray's -- formerly Le Turtle. No word if they served tacos but guessing it was Tyler's company -- or maybe his briefs -- that left her smiling as they left the joint.
No sense in denying it now ... things appear to be heating up between these two models, who just last weekend were out in NYC on what witnesses described as a date. They hit up Dumbo House in Brooklyn that night but played things a little more coy back then ... leaving separately, but hopping into the same waiting SUV.
Not this time around ... they didn't seem to care about being spotted together. No word on where they headed after but it seems Hannah B's fading into Tyler's rear view mirror.
As we reported ... he was leaving Hannah's L.A. crib just 2 days before hanging with Hadid. It's been nothing but Gigi season since then.
