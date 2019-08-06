'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Ordered to Attend Driving School

Exclusive

Tyler Cameron is taking his fine ass back to class ... the 'Bachelorette' finalist has to go to driving school after copping a plea in his car crash case.

Tyler C pled no contest Tuesday to a careless driving charge in Palm Beach County, Florida ... and a judge ordered him to attend 8 hours of driver improvement school.

The crash went down in May, when Tyler rear-ended a 2014 Ford pickup while he was behind the wheel of his 2005 Ford Excurison in Jupiter, FL. Even if you don't remember the crash, we're guessing you recall the SUPER SEXY police body cam footage of Ty on the scene.

The model's top was fully popped after the minor crash ... showing off his toned bod and rock hard abs. No major injuries from the wreck, AND we got the most beautiful body cam footage. Ever. That's whatcha call a win-win.

Driving school and paying a small fine is a minor setback for Tyler -- dude's been KILLING the game since the 'Bachelorette' finale aired.

Tyler spent a night with Hannah Brown before this weekend in L.A., and then a couple days later popped up in NYC for a date with supermodel Gigi Hadid!