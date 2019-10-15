'Bachelor' Star Amanda Stanton Dating 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Star

Exclusive Details TMZ Composite

Amanda Stanton has a new man in her life ... and the guy she's hanging with is fresh off a separation from his estranged wife, Morgan Stewart.

We're told the "Bachelor in Paradise" star and "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" star Brendan Fitzpatrick started seeing each other about a month ago after meeting through mutual friends. He lives in L.A. and she lives in the OC but they make the hour-long commute work.

Might not seem like a long-distance relationship, but L.A. peeps know it's a bear.

Anywho ... we're told Amanda and Brendan, a high-end real estate agent, were spotted over the weekend holding hands at Nobu Newport Beach. Brendan and Morgan split back in August after 3 years of marriage, and 6 years together.

At the time, there were allegations of infidelity on Morgan's part but she denied it, saying ... "Our reason for separation has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart."

As for Amanda ... it appears she's diving back into relationship mode for the first time since her tumultuous relationship with Bobby Jacobs. You'll recall she was busted by cops for domestic violence back in 2018 after a drunken post-bachelorette party incident with Bobby.