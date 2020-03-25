49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk Training Like Rocky In Quarantine ... Tree Trunk Squats!!!
3/25/2020 7:13 AM PT
Think quarantine is gonna stop S.F. 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk from training to get back to the Super Bowl???
HELL NO!!! The Niners fullback is doing straight-up Rocky-style workouts while in isolation ... squatting a whole damn tree in the snow!!!
Juszczyk's smokin' hot wife posted the footage of the 28-year-old getting in lifts out in the wilderness ... and it's pretty intense.
You can see in the videos, Juszczyk sled-pulls his wife (and others) through snow AND dirt to get some leg work done.
Then, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound NFL player gets some jump squats in ... with a dead tree on his back!!
"When the gyms are closed but Kyle still needs go workout!" Kyle's wife, Kristin, said. "😂😂"
Of course, Kyle's on a mission this offseason ... his Niners came THIIISSSS close to being Super Bowl champs last month -- and the window to try to do it again is still open.
By the way, when Kyle's not working out like a madman ... it's safe to say he ain't exactly suffering in isolation -- 'CAUSE HAVE YOU SEEN HIS WIFE?!?
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.