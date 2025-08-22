Who Is Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Kristin? What To Know About the Designer

How NFL Star's Wife Took Off As a Designer

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk have been together for most of his career in the NFL ... but he's not the only one who's made strides with the league!

The designer made a name for herself by creating eye-catching clothing featuring league team logos, and her work has been worn by several high-profile celebs at various games.

We're going to check out how the athlete's wife went from contemplating a career in real estate to carving out a space for herself in the fashion world.

Kristin Originally Planned On Becoming A Realtor

Kristin's originally from Long Island, New York, and she began studying both fashion and business at the University of Rhode Island in 2012.

She transferred to Towson University in 2014, and graduated with a degree in business administration in 2016.

Although Kristin works as a designer now, she'd actually planned on being a realtor, and she obtained a real estate license in Maryland in her earlier years.

However, she eventually changed her mind and decided to focus on her interests in the fashion world after contemplating receiving another real estate license on the West Coast, according to Niners Nation.

Her Clothing's Been Worn By High-Profile Clients

Kristin started getting widespread attention for her work in fashion during the 2024-2024 NFL season, when she started creating custom clothing to wear to her husband's games.

The designer showed off much of her work on her Instagram account, and celebs like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were later spotted wearing her work.

Kristin eventually launched a brand, Off Season, and she scored a contract to become an official licensee of the NFL, meaning she can use the league's logos in her work.

She spoke about her efforts to get her designs to football fans in an interview with People and stated she was "so passionate" about finding a space in the market for her work.

Kristin And Kyle Have Been Together For A Decade

Kristin and Kyle were first linked back in 2015, when she shared a photo featuring the fullback, who was playing for the Baltimore Ravens at the time, on her Instagram account.

The athlete and the designer dated for two years before Kyle proposed to her at a beach in May 2017.

Kristin and Kyle waited until July 2019 to tie the knot, and they held their wedding ceremony in upstate New York.