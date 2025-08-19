Who Is Dak Prescott's Future Wife Sarah Jane Ramos?

Dak Prescott's got lots to be thankful for these days -- like being the most well-compensated player in the NFL with a cool $60 million annual paycheck!

But ya gotta imagine a guy like him has to be appreciative of the things he's got going on off the field -- including the family he's started with his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, who he's been with for a few years.

We're going to check out what the pro football player's future wife's life is like and see how they ended up making big plans for their future together.

Sarah's A Wine Expert From Florida

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback's fiancée is a native of Florida, where she was raised in the Tampa Bay area.

Ramos decided to stay local when picking a college, and she attended Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Oh, and the athlete's partner's been pretty open about her fondness for the institution, as she wore FSU gear while posing for a photo with her sister Grace -- who also attended Florida State -- which was shared on Instagram back in 2022.

Following the end of her college days, she began working in the beverage industry, and she describes herself as a "Certified Wine & Spirits Specialist" in her Instagram bio.

Dak And Sarah Have Been Seeing Each Other Since 2023

Prescott and Ramos were first connected in September 2023, when she posted a pic featuring the quarterback on her Instagram Story.

She shared another photo with Prescott on her account two months later, and the carousel featured a shot of her attending a Cowboys game.

And if the athlete's fans weren't convinced about their relationship by then ... Ramos confirmed their connection when she revealed her pregnancy in November 2023.

The happy couple later became a family with the birth of their daughter Margaret Jane, who arrived in March 2024.

Sarah Became Engaged -- And Pregnant! -- In 2024

Prescott decided to make things official with his partner in October 2024, when he got down on one knee and popped the big question.

The quarterback really went the extra mile with the ring, too, as the piece he gave to Ramos was valued at roughly $1 million, according to Brides -- which is actually less than a week's salary for him!

The fun doesn't stop there, either, because the wine specialist revealed she was pregnant with a second child in December 2024! Aurora Rayne Prescott was born in May 2025.