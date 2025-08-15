Who Is Jazlyn Mychelle? Get To Know NBA YoungBoy's Wife

NBA YoungBoy has built up a steady fanbase over the course of his career, and it looks like his biggest fan is his wife of several years, Jazlyn Mychelle.

The thing is, the influencer and the performer's love story wasn't exactly the most traditional, but it ended up working out in the end.

We're going to check out the media figure's history with the rapper and see how they built a family together ... before making things official!

Jazlyn's A Social Media Powerhouse

Mychelle's made a name for herself through her vlogging efforts, and she started her YouTube channel all the way back in 2015.

She's since built up a steady fanbase on the platform, as her channel boasts more than 131,000 subscribers.

The social media figure's content is typically focused on skincare and haircare routines, although she's also branched out into travel-focused content.

The rapper's been supportive of his wife's career on social media, as he's appeared in several videos she's uploaded to her channel.

Jazlyn And YoungBoy Started A Family Early In Their Relationship

NBA YoungBoy and Mychelle's relationship became apparent to the rapper's fanbase when they welcomed their daughter Alice in 2021.

And just in case you were wondering ... yeah, the performer's got plenty of other kids, who he shares with multiple partners.

The couple announced they would be adding another child to their family in September 2022, and they made a joint Instagram post to let their fans know about the news.

It turns out the rapper's fanbase didn't have to wait for too long for another announcement, because their son Klemenza was born that same month!

The Couple Eventually Tied The Knot

Mychelle and YoungBoy eventually decided to make things official between them, and the rapper popped the question in 2022.

The couple waited until the following January to hold a wedding ceremony, and they were issued a marriage license from the Utah County Clerk, according to Rap-Up.

YoungBoy claimed he'd "been waiting on this my whole life" in an Instagram Live shared shortly before the nuptials, according to Complex.