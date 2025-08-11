Who Is A'Ja Wilson's Boyfriend Bam Adebayo? Get To Know The NBA Star

A'Ja Wilson's earned herself plenty of supporters over her time in professional basketball -- including her boyfriend, NBA star Bam Adebayo!

Wilson revealed the news about her romance in February 2025 ... although she claimed she'd been close with Bam for an extended period of time, prior to the start of their relationship.

We're going to take a look at the life and times of the WNBA star's partner and see how their love story unfolded.

Bam's A Professional Basketball Player

Adebayo's career in the NBA kicked off in 2017, and he's played as both a center and a power forward over the length of his time in the league.

The athlete, who played college ball for the University of Kentucky, was drafted by the Miami Heat after only one season of collegiate sports.

He's earned a fair amount of accolades over the course of his career, and he's played in the NBA's All-Star Game on three separate occasions.

Adebayo earned two gold medals in his appearances at the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympic Games, where he played on the USA's National Team.

A'Ja And Bam Were Friends 'For Years' Before They Started Dating

Wilson and Adebayo were first linked when they were spotted together just prior to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, when the WNBA star was a member of the USA Women's National Basketball Team, according to People.

The two sparked rumors about a potential relationship when they began sharing cryptic social media posts that appeared to point to their connection after the Games concluded.

Oh yeah, and we caught them leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills on what appeared to be a date night in January 2025.

The thing is, the athletes had been friends "for years" before they ever started officially dating, and the Las Vegas Aces star confirmed their relationship just after Valentine's Day in 2025 -- which they had to spend apart, as he needed "rest."

The Pair Have Been Supportive Of Each Other's Endeavors

Adebayo and Wilson have been openly supportive of each other's efforts off the court, and Adebayo was pictured wearing the Nike A'One Basketball Shoes when the Heat played the Brooklyn Nets in January 2025.

The WNBA star told People her boyfriend was incredibly supportive of her collaboration with Nike and wanted to be at the "forefront of pushing my shoes."

Wilson said she was "thankful" Adebayo wanted to be the one to promote her shoes, and described him as "a good person all around."