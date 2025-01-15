A'ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Spotted Out On Date Night In Beverly Hills

The Miami Heat are in Los Angeles this week to face the Clippers and Lakers ... and Bam Adebayo made the most of the business trip, spending time with his rumored girlfriend, WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson, who went out on a date!

The All-Star center and Wilson were seen around Beverly Hills on Tuesday, including at Novikov, where they stepped out of the Mediterranean and Italian restaurant together.

Date night went down the day after the Clippers and Heat played ... although Adebayo didn't see the court because of a lower back injury.

Bam's listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers.

It's not the first time we've seen the hoopers out together, yet they've still not confirmed they're dating.

You might remember Bam and A'ja were spotted in Indianapolis in September, shortly after Wilson broke the record for most points in a WNBA regular season.

Adebayo tweeted "U'naimous" after she broke the points record.

Wilson was also a "guest" of Adebayo at a Miami-Dade County ceremony last year ... where he received a key to the city.