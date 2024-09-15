Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Steps Out With Bam Adebayo After Breaking Record

WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Steps Out With Bam Adebayo After Breaking WNBA Record

Aja wilson spotted with bam adebayo
TMZSports.com

A'ja Wilson celebrated her new record for most points in a WNBA regular season ... by spending the day with NBA star Bam Adebayo!!

TMZ Sports obtained photos of the two basketball centers making their way downtown in Indianapolis on Thursday -- just hours after Wilson secured the single-season scoring title against the Indiana Fever.

Aja wilson spotted with bam adebayo
TMZSports.com

The six-time WNBA All-Star and Miami Heat hooper were among a group of people on a stroll down Market Street ... and they appeared to be multitasking, as they had some grub in hand.

Aja wilson spotted with bam adebayo
TMZSports.com

This just adds more buzz to the dating rumors that sparked right before the 2024 Paris Olympics ... when they were spotted together in Las Vegas at Team USA's training camp.

aja wilson and bam adebayo getty 1
Getty

They also caused speculation when Wilson, 28, was introduced as Adebayo's "guest" when he received the key to the city from the Miami-Dade mayor. She was in the audience wearing a yellow dress and a big smile.

Plenty of people also noticed Adebayo's "U’nanimous" message he wrote on the X app after A'ja's record-breaking moment on Wednesday ... but it looks like he was there to congratulate her in person, too!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later