WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Steps Out With Bam Adebayo After Breaking Record

A'ja Wilson celebrated her new record for most points in a WNBA regular season ... by spending the day with NBA star Bam Adebayo!!

TMZ Sports obtained photos of the two basketball centers making their way downtown in Indianapolis on Thursday -- just hours after Wilson secured the single-season scoring title against the Indiana Fever.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and Miami Heat hooper were among a group of people on a stroll down Market Street ... and they appeared to be multitasking, as they had some grub in hand.

This just adds more buzz to the dating rumors that sparked right before the 2024 Paris Olympics ... when they were spotted together in Las Vegas at Team USA's training camp.

They also caused speculation when Wilson, 28, was introduced as Adebayo's "guest" when he received the key to the city from the Miami-Dade mayor. She was in the audience wearing a yellow dress and a big smile.